Tammy M. Peters
Hillsgrove - Tammy M. Peters, 55, of Hillsgrove, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home.
Born September 4, 1963 in Towanda, she was a daughter of the late Leonard T. Sr. and Constance M. (Gray) Shultz. She and her husband, Andrew A. Peters, celebrated 32 years of marriage on June 6, 2019.
Tammy was a graduate of Sullivan County High School, Class of 1982. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her plants and animals, especially her goats and cats. Tammy was also a very kind and loving person who would help anyone in need.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are a son, Benjamin A. Peters at home; two brothers, Leonard T. Shultz Jr. of Laporte, and Thomas B. (Beverly) Shultz of Leraysville; and several Cousins.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Linda Renninger officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Andrew Peters for the continued care of their special needs son Benjamin.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 13, 2019