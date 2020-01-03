|
Teresa M. Kelley
Myerstown - Teresa M. Kelley, 75, passed away January 1, 2020 in Myerstown, PA. Teresa was the wife of the late George D. Kelley. She was born in Carlisle, PA on February 21, 1944 the daughter of the late Walter and Jean E. McKelvey. Teresa was a member of Mt. Zion Community Fire Co, VFW Post 6076 Myerstown, Mt Aetna Rescue Fire Co and Goodwill Social Club Myerstown. Teresa was a lovable "people person' that loved life, people and gatherings. She is survived by her daughter Linda D. Kelley (companion William Reichinger) of Myerstown, son Kurt A. Kelley of Lebanon, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. To honor Teresa's request, there will be no funeral service. Rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020