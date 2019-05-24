|
Terrence Gingrich
Lebanon - Terrence M. Gingrich, Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lebanon, PA on December 27, 1954, Terrence was a son of the late Terrence and Marion (Feather) Gingrich. He was a United States Navy veteran and worked for Penn Corner in Lebanon for the last 27 years.
Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 24, 2019