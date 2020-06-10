Terrence J. Smith



Myrtle Beach, SC - Terrence J. Smith, 79, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Lansford and Lebanon PA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born on September 4, 1940, he was the son of Charles E. And Catherine A. (nee Lawless) Smith. He was married to the former Rosemary Smith, who died in 2010. Terry was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. He served in the United States Army, having been stationed in Korea for one year. He worked as an administrative clerk at Ft. Indiantown Gap, and for Kovach Mobile Equipment Corporation, a manufacturer of fire trucks with a world wide clientele. He enjoyed the simple life, intensely followed the Chicago Blackhawks and NASCAR, and was always ready to watch a good movie, especially Westerns. He took many walks along the beach after moving South, and perfected his curmudgeonry and biting humor throughout his life. He is survived by a son, Terrence C. Smith of South Carolina, and a granddaughter, Sara. Also surviving is a sister, Annette Smith, and brother, Dennis Smith, both of Lebanon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Terrence was preceded in death by a brother, Richard, and a sister, Margaret Girard. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.









