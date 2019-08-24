Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Terrence L. "Terry" Walter Obituary
Terrence L. "Terry" Walter

Lebanon - Terrence L. "Terry" Walter, 67, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Aida M. Vargas Walter. On October 6th, they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on June 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Roy W. and Carrie V. Eisenhauer Walter. Terry retired from the Commonwealth of PA Dept. of Welfare. He spent the majority of his career working in the Lebanon office, as well as the Harrisburg office for 3 years. He was a 1970 graduate of Lebanon HS and a graduate of IUP. He was an avid Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles fan, and he enjoyed vacationing to the beach with his family and traveling with his wife following retirement. He loved spending time with his extended family, and he especially enjoyed going to his son's & daughter's sporting events during their high school and collegiate careers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Derick L. Walter of Harrisburg; daughter Vanessa M. wife of Eric Mason of Lebanon; granddaughter Maya; brother James Walter of Lebanon; sister Karen Burney of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory. A viewing will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be on Tuesday at Kimmerling's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
