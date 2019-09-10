Services
Terry A. "Reamie" Ream


1946 - 2019
Lebanon - Terry A. "Reamie" Ream, 72, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Manor Care. He was born on Sunday, October 27, 1946 to Harry R. Ream and Mary L. Ream nee Waltz in Lebanon. He was a veteran of the Army in the Vietnam War and enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, Nascar and wrestling. Surviving are children Patrick M. Ream, Terry L. Watson; grandchildren Gina Mattos, Madilyn Wagner, Emma Watson; siblings Mary C. spouse of Richard Meininger, Thomas W. spouse of Cynthia Ream, Jon D. spouse of Kathy Ream, Joyce A. spouse of Steve Koehler, Cheryl L. spouse of John Schaeffer, Vicki L. Matarazzo; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son Patrick A. Ream; siblings Roger Ream, Harriet Ream, Ronald Ream. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Motorcycle Club, 9 S. 22nd Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
