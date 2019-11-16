Resources
Terry L. Herr

Terry L. Herr Obituary
Terry L. Herr

Grantville - Terry L. Herr, 55, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.

Born July 12, 1964 in Hershey, he was a son of Paul L. Herr (Dot) of Grantville and the late Mary Jane (Slade) Kasper.

He worked for John M. Herr's Sons Feed Mill, Grantville, was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Grantville, and avid Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, and Penn State fan.

In addition to his father and step mother, he is survived by his son Kyle T. Herr of Elkins Park; brother Thomas D. Herr (Terry) of Lebanon; step sister Tracy Rader (Tony) of Grantville; and step father Paul Kasper of Harrisburg.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville preceded by a viewing from 9:00 AM. Interment in the adjoining Grantville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (MDA), 2080 Linglestown Road #104, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
