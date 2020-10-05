Terry L. Ream



Port Orange, FL - Terry L. Ream 68, Port Orange Fl. Formerly of Lebanon, Pa. passed away on October 4, 2020 . Born to the late Russell & Wilda (Weik) Ream on December 4 4951. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife of 36 years, Lori . He was the jokester of the family, never without a joke. He worked 34 years at Annville Quarry retiring in 2014 with Current owner Pennsy Supply and held numerous part-time jobs before and after his retirement.



In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Cathy Peters, & husband Greg of Lebanon, Pa., Jodi Stewart & husband Michael of Lebanon, Pa., Son Brad Ream of Lebanon, Pa. , Step daughter Kathryn Hermansky of Mancos, Colorado, Granddaughter Ashely Peters of Lebanon, Pa. Brothers, Russell Ream Jr & wife Patricia of Port Orange Fl., Ronald L. Ream of Myerstown, Pa., Sisters, Linda Kisscadden of Myerstown, Pa., Debra Himmellberger & husband Barry of sinking Spring, Pa. Several nieces &nephews. Terry was preceded in death by a sister Tina Hauer (Ream), & nephew Christopher Kisscadden.



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers, Monetary donations may be made to the kidney Foundation.



Dale Woodward Funeral home, Daytona Beach, Fl. Is handling arrangements.









