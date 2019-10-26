|
Terry Lee Dove, 69, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home. He was born Monday, August 14, 1950 in Lebanon to the late Robert Dove and Norma Whisler. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy (Engle) Dove.
He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1968 and spent over 20 years as a security specialist at Three Mile Island. He enjoyed playing golf, sport shooting and was a former NRA instructor. His family was everything to him and his granddaughter was the light of his life.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda K. Dove and husband Nathan Meyer of Palmyra; two sons, Matthew M. Dove and his fiancé Shannon Moyer of Lebanon, and Christopher Dove and family; a granddaughter, Josephine Dove Meyer; and two brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 2nd at 11 AM at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 AM until time of the service. A time of food and fellowship will be take place beginning at Noon in the celebration room at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared at:
www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019