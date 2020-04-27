|
Terry M. Kelley
Cleona - Terry M. Kelley, 71, of Cleona, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his son's residence. He was the husband of Sheila L. (Funk) Kelley, with whom he celebrated 53 years in marriage.
Terry was born in Lebanon on March 20, 1949 to the late Hollis and E. Maxine (Parks) Kelley. Terry had worked as a machinist and more recently was the supervisor of the engineering shop at Penn State Harrisburg. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a temple worker. He enjoyed working in his garage and fixing things. He often used his skills to help other people.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Michael Kelley and his wife Roxie of Richland, Debra Connelly of Cleona, Diane Bensinger of Annandale, NJ, and John Kelley of Lebanon, grandchildren, Allison Miller, Jessica Bensinger, Nathan Bensinger, Corbin Kelley, a great grandson, Elias Kessler, and his sisters, Linda Koziara and Christine Gassert, both of Lebanon.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
