Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry M. Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry M. Kelley Obituary
Terry M. Kelley

Cleona - Terry M. Kelley, 71, of Cleona, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his son's residence. He was the husband of Sheila L. (Funk) Kelley, with whom he celebrated 53 years in marriage.

Terry was born in Lebanon on March 20, 1949 to the late Hollis and E. Maxine (Parks) Kelley. Terry had worked as a machinist and more recently was the supervisor of the engineering shop at Penn State Harrisburg. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a temple worker. He enjoyed working in his garage and fixing things. He often used his skills to help other people.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Michael Kelley and his wife Roxie of Richland, Debra Connelly of Cleona, Diane Bensinger of Annandale, NJ, and John Kelley of Lebanon, grandchildren, Allison Miller, Jessica Bensinger, Nathan Bensinger, Corbin Kelley, a great grandson, Elias Kessler, and his sisters, Linda Koziara and Christine Gassert, both of Lebanon.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -