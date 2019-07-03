|
|
Thaddeus Leigh "Tad" Eshleman
- - Tad died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June, 26th, 2019 at his residence in Millersville, PA at the age of 24. He attended Penn Manor and Lancaster Mennonite High Schools while receiving his diploma from Mason Dixon Home Schoolers Association. He was barefoot, free and spiritual by nature. He loved adventure, travel and the outdoors. He was a Cub Scout, Webelos, and Boy Scout having earned the Rank of Eagle and Order of the Arrow.
Tad was always curious, learning by doing rather than traditional education and prided himself in being a bit of an entrepreneur. He was a certified inspection mechanic, skilled welder and certified mixologist, frequently working, independently applying his skills creatively to a project or job of his choosing. Tad was caring, kind and keenly sensitive to the needs of others. He loved hanging out with family, the beach, concerts, his dog Sammie, picking at his guitar and just staying "home". He loved Colorado and hoped to return to live there again at some point in the future. His quick sense of humor, creativeness, catchy clichés, smiles, kindness and generosity are already missed.
He is survived by his parents Eric H. and Charlene K. Eshleman, his brother Gabriel James Eshleman and sister Ali K. Wimer along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA. The family will receive friends from 1PM-3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in the memory of Tad to the Lancaster Mennonite High School 2176 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602 and in memory of Tad's gentle spirit ….. do something kind for someone every day.
To send condolences, please visit
SnyderFuneralHome.com
Charles F. Snyder, Jr.
Funeral Home & Crematory
717.560.5100
Published in Lebanon Daily News from July 3 to July 7, 2019