Theda J. Siegrist
Theda J. Siegrist

Theda J. Siegrist, 89, formerly of Manheim entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Mary Witmer Landis. She was the loving wife of the late Abram B. Siegrist who died in 2002 with whom she was married 52 years. Theda was a member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church, Manheim. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling, gardening and caring for her sheep.

Surviving are three children: Timothy M. husband of Lucy J. Stauffer Siegrist of Manheim, Julia M. wife of Glenn R. Harnish of Bethel and Karen M. wife of Leland Burkholder of Thompsontown; 15 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and two sisters: Esther Lefever and Joyce Delp both of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a son, Leon Siegrist, a sister, Margie Siegrist and a brother, J. Omar Landis.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. There will also be a final viewing immediately following the service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
