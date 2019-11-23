|
|
Thelma Marie Blauch Hostetter
Bellegrove - Thelma Marie (Girlie) Blauch Hostetter, 89, wife of Dale Hostetter, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Manor Care in Lebanon, where she had been a resident since July.
Born December 2, 1929, in South Annville Township near Mt. Pleasant, she was the 10th of 12 children born to the late Earl John and Lillian Hyacinth Mumma Blauch. She grew up in North Londonderry Township on a dairy farm lined with stately pine trees, along Route 422 just East of Palmyra where North Londonderry Square, Lowe's, and Walmart are now located. A 1947 graduate of Palmyra High School, in recent years Thelma enjoyed dining at Hometown Family Restaurant with her few remaining classmates. Prior to marriage, she waitressed at the New England Pantry, now a private residence, a short distance from her childhood home. After marrying Dale on May 6, 1950, she became a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, working side by side with Dale and their children on the family dairy farm in Bellegrove. Throughout the years she enjoyed entertaining many visitors from around the world who came to the farm, including local elementary school children who came for an annual field trip. For many years she helped to score the Open Dairy Show at the Lebanon Area Fair. Thelma was a faithful lifelong member of St. John's E.C. Church in Steelstown, where she had served as leader of the children's Mission Band, played the piano in Sunday School for a few years, was a member of the Ladies Sunshine Class and the Adult Missionary Society, and taught a children's Sunday School class for 48 years. She was a member of the Bellegrove Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and liked to bake for the annual carnivals. Her hobbies included taking pictures, feeding the birds, flower and vegetable gardening, crocheting and embroidery, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 5 brothers, infant Earnest Blauch, Merle and wife, Ruth Hostetter Blauch, Elias and wife, Hannah Moyer Blauch, Mervin and wife, Ruth Raynes Blauch, and Elvin and wife, Betty Yingst Blauch, and 4 sisters, infant Evelyn Blauch, Gladys and husband, Lester Bowman, young child Beatrice Blauch, and Mildred and husband, Harvey Bomgardner. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nevin Hostetter, and a great grandson, Justin Case. Thelma is survived by her husband and three sons, Ernest, husband of Gail Leonard Hostetter, of East Hanover Township, Calvin, husband of Eileen Kurtz Hostetter, of Somerset County, and Alan, husband of Robin Mumma Hostetter, of Bellegrove, and one daughter Brenda, wife of Ron Wolfe of Bellegrove, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and her two younger brothers Lester, husband of Marlene Funck Blauch, and Karl Ellis, widower of Frances George Blauch, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 11 a.m. at St. John's E.C. Church, 683 Steelstown Road, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to "St. John's E.C. Church" for support of Matthew and Rebecca Blauch O'Neal, missionaries at Big Creek Missions in Bear Branch, Kentucky.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019