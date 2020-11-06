Pastor Theodore C. MefferdMt. Gretna - Pastor Theodore C. Mefferd passed away in his Mt. Gretna, PA home on Friday, October 30, 2020 one day after his 80th birthday. Born in Shade Gap, PA to Theodore H. and Violet (Clayton) Mefferd, Ted graduated from Mechanicsburg High School, Messiah University, United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and became ordained with the United Methodist Church in 1969.Ted was loved and was devoted to his wife, Esther (Moore) Mefferd and together they had two sons, Timothy (Cindy) of Boyertown and Paul of Mt. Gretna and much-loved granddaughter, Abigail Mefferd of Boyertown. He is survived by sisters, Bonnie (David) Schaefer and Trudie (Larry) Seagrist, and brother, Stephen (Beverly) Mefferd, and nieces and nephews.Ted was loved and loved his congregations of Covenant UMC, Lancaster, St. Andrew UMC, Boyertown area, and Cornwall UMC, Cornwall. He shared the Love of Jesus everywhere and with everyone he met. He even returned to Covenant after retirement. Ted was involved with many "extras" throughout his outstanding life. In 2019, Ted was honored at Covenant UMC for his 50 years of ministry.A Graveside service will be held later in November at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church for Ted's family. A Celebration of Life service will be held in 2021 for all of Ted's wonderful and loving church members, relatives and friends. A special THANK YOU to all who help to spread the Love of God to the world. John 3: 16 & 17.Contributions in Ted's memory may be sent to any of the churches he served.Please visit Ted's Memorial Page at