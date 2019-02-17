|
Theresa F. Kreichbaum
Lebanon - Theresa F. Kreichbaum, 97, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living Community. She was born on Friday, April 22, 1921 to the late Tale Petkov and Katie Petkov nee Sukic in Lebanon. She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church and was the treasurer of United Methodist Women, Cedar Haven Auxiliary, life member of Lebanon County Flower Club, Resident manager of Maple Terrace and Senior Center. Theresa enjoyed sewing, cooking and helping with VBS. Surviving are children William T. spouse of Cindy Kreichbaum, Kathleen spouse of Russel Hertzog, Susan A. Snavely; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Harry A. Kreichbaum; brothers Otto Spath, John Petkov; sister Elizabeth Ditzler. Viewing will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hebron United Methodist Church, 5th Ave. & E. Walnut Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Hebron United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue and E. Walnut Streets, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019