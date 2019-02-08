|
Thomas Andrew Guth
Jonestown - Thomas Andrew Guth passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was 71 years old.
He was born on May 28, 1947, in Lebanon, PA to John Warren Guth and Margaret May (Daub) Guth. He was a graduate of Lebanon High, Class of 1965.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Air Force in the Intelligence Unit, working as a codebreaker. During his service he was stationed at Udon, Thailand and in Beppu, Japan. After the close of the war he continued his service working in communications at the National Security Agency (NSA).
On July 17th, 1971 he married Thomasine Price of Lebanon, PA. Together they had two sons. In 1973 Thomas transitioned careers and became an industrial mechanic, working for ALCOA. During his 30 years at ALCOA he served as the Aluminum Workers Union as head of safety, created and facilitated safety training videos in conjunction with OSHA, and instructed safety certification classes at Millersville University.
An avid gardener, he was certified by Penn State University as a Master Gardener. He also volunteered his time with the Literary Council, helping others become proficient in reading.
A passionate sports fan, he cheered on his favorite Philadelphia teams: the Flyers, the Phillies, and especially the Eagles. Tom also enjoyed the sport of horse racing, bird watching, and local history.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Thomasine; sons Andrew Guth of Harrisburg and Daniel Guth husband of Ermina (Cuzmic) Guth; and granddaughter Nadia, all of Lickdale, PA. He is also survived by a brother James Guth husband of Geraldine, Lebanon; brother John (Trey) Guth of Selingsgrove; his Aunt Nancy Cramp, Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Support Foundation (VSF) - www.vsf-usa.org.
A private interment will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery for immediate family.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019