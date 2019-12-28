|
|
Thomas C. Fox
Myerstown - Thomas C. Fox, 59 years, 2 months and 3 days, of Myerstown, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Tammy K. (Butler) Fox.
Born in Lebanon, on October 24, 1960, he was the son of Mary Ellen Diem Fox of Myerstown and the late Carl H. Fox. He was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church and had worked for Zimmerman's Chair Shop for 30 years. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three brothers, C. Eugene (Lois Hoover) Fox of Myerstown, Daniel (Jennifer Reinford) Fox of Blanford, MA and James Fox of Myerstown; two sisters, Charlene wife of Earl Musser, Jr., of Newmanstown and Rachel Fox of Myerstown; paternal grandmother Verna Fox of Ephrata.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Richland Mennonite Church and interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The viewing will be held on Monday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019