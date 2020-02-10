|
|
Thomas C. Wunderlich
Palmyra - Thomas C. Wunderlich, 72, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Born April 13, 1947 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Lester L. and Margaret (Keller) Wunderlich.
A retired electrician from Three Mile Island, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Tom was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and the Annville American Legion and enjoyed camping and bowling. He fought a courageous battle with frontotemporal dementia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, never complained, and always greeted everyone with a smile.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years Cheryl M. (Croce) Wunderlich; son Timothy J. Wunderlich of Palmyra; daughter Michelle A. Tyndall and fiancé Sam Diggle of Palmyra; siblings William L., husband of Susan Wunderlich, Susan L., wife of Jeffrey Whitmoyer, and Edward L., husband of Marcia Wunderlich all of Lebanon; grandson Grayson A. Tyndall and girlfriend Shauna Trolli; and granddaughter Kassidy A. Tyndall.
A funeral service will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville preceded by a viewing from 11:30 AM. Interment, with military honors, will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 130, Grantville, PA 17028.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020