Thomas Edward Leed
1948 - 2020
Thomas Edward Leed

Newmanstown - Thomas Edward Leed, Sr., 72, of Newmanstown, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Teresita "Tess" (Mancia) Leed.

Born June 26, 1948, in Lebanon Co., he was a son of the late Leon & Verna Leed.

He was a building contractor and had served in the US Coast Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children:

Mahalaga, Chance, Thomas, Jr., Jerry, & Crystal;

and by his siblings:

Beverly Comeau and Vicki Yeingst;

and by 5 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family, Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2 - 6 PM, at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 East Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551.

Kindly follow recommended Covid-19 guidelines.

www.colefh.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue
Robesonia, PA 19551
(610) 693-6347
