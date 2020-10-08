Thomas Edward LeedNewmanstown - Thomas Edward Leed, Sr., 72, of Newmanstown, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Reading Hospital.He was the husband of Teresita "Tess" (Mancia) Leed.Born June 26, 1948, in Lebanon Co., he was a son of the late Leon & Verna Leed.He was a building contractor and had served in the US Coast Guard.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children:Mahalaga, Chance, Thomas, Jr., Jerry, & Crystal;and by his siblings:Beverly Comeau and Vicki Yeingst;and by 5 grandchildren.Relatives and friends may visit with the family, Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2 - 6 PM, at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 East Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551.Kindly follow recommended Covid-19 guidelines.