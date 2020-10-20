1/1
Thomas H. "Tom" Kurr
Thomas H. "Tom" Kurr

Lebanon - Thomas H. "Tom" Kurr, 75, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Calvin and Arlene (Thompson) Kurr.

Tom graduated from Cornwall High School class of 1962. He worked in Grocery Wholesale before his retirement. Tom was an avid golfer and enjoyed listening to classical music and also WXPN.

Tom is survived by three children, Lisa Kurr, wife of Jon Fichman of Clarksville, MD, Gregory Kurr, husband of Tina of Bellefonte, PA, and Denise Morrison, wife of Glen of Mount Joy, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Sophie, Noah, Isabelle, Blaze, and Casey; and two cousins, Joan Weaver, wife of John Rose of Fredericksburg, PA and Susan Bashore of Berlin, MD.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
