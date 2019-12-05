|
|
Thomas J. Ritter, Jr.
Pottsville - Thomas J. Ritter, Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, where he had been a resident.
Born in Fort Clayton, Panama, he was a son of the late Dr. Thomas J. Ritter, Sr. & Mary S. (Kern) Ritter of Allentown.
Tommy was (in his words) a know-it-all and professional trouble maker. He was also affectionately known as Grandpa, Ritter, Lion, Uncle Grumpy and Knucklehead.
Tommy was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of 1965; and Lehigh University, Class of 1969.
He served 11 years as an airborne mission control chief in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard with the rank of Captain.
Tommy was a beloved physics and chemistry teacher at Annville Cleona High School. For over 10 years he helped organize Physics Day at Hershey Park for both Annville and Lebanon Valley College.
Above all, he was a Christian. He was a devoted member of Kimmel's Evangelical Free Church, Orwigsburg and the published author of "Christianity Explained Briefly (and Differently)."
Tom is survived by his daughter, Sarah, her husband Cem and their son Zafer as well as her mother Caroline; his siblings John Ritter, Susan Bamford and Matthew Ritter in addition to his two best friends and fellow trouble makers Anthony Auretto, & Robert Mayer.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be celebrated in the summer of 2020, if you would like to attend please reach out to the family for additional information.
At the family's request, financial donations in Tommy's memory should be sent to Kimmel's Evanglical Free Church, 179 Pine Creek Dr. Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Any floral donations should be sent to Schuylkill Center - 1000 Schuylkill Manor Road Pottsville, PA 17901.
From the family, our deepest thanks to the incredible staff at Schuylkill Center for treating my father as family and going above and beyond in every aspect as well as the members of Kimmel's Church for allowing my father to continue his faith regardless of his condition.
To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019