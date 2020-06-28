Thomas Luke Reilly
Lebanon - Thomas Luke Reilly, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Phyllis Schaak Reilly, whom he married September 9, 1972 and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage. Tom was born in Lebanon on October 3, 1934, son of the late Thomas L. and Martha M. Schriver Reilly.
He was a 1952 graduate of 1952 of Lebanon High School. Tom was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from the County of Lebanon as a property appraiser in the Assessment Dept. and had formerly worked for Hamilton Watch Co. in Lancaster and the CETA Program in Lebanon. Tom was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Lebanon having served in many capacities as an usher, acolyte, vestry, two search committees and power packs. He was a 50 year member of Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226, F&AM, Lebanon and was a past adviser to the DeMolay Boys division.
After retirement, he enjoyed many trips with his wife to baseball Spring Training in Florida and Arizona, always cheered on his favorite team "the Dodgers" and got to visit Dodger Stadium in 2015.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, Tom, is survived by his son Jason Thomas of Robesonia, his daughter Renee Ruth, wife of Stephen Newell of Carlisle and his precious granddaughters whom he thought the world of, Riley Mae, Ellie Sue and Karis Cate.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, where friends will be received 10:30 AM to time of service. Interment with full military honors will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6th & Chestnut Sts, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Please call 717-272-4634 for further information or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Lebanon - Thomas Luke Reilly, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Phyllis Schaak Reilly, whom he married September 9, 1972 and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage. Tom was born in Lebanon on October 3, 1934, son of the late Thomas L. and Martha M. Schriver Reilly.
He was a 1952 graduate of 1952 of Lebanon High School. Tom was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from the County of Lebanon as a property appraiser in the Assessment Dept. and had formerly worked for Hamilton Watch Co. in Lancaster and the CETA Program in Lebanon. Tom was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Lebanon having served in many capacities as an usher, acolyte, vestry, two search committees and power packs. He was a 50 year member of Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226, F&AM, Lebanon and was a past adviser to the DeMolay Boys division.
After retirement, he enjoyed many trips with his wife to baseball Spring Training in Florida and Arizona, always cheered on his favorite team "the Dodgers" and got to visit Dodger Stadium in 2015.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, Tom, is survived by his son Jason Thomas of Robesonia, his daughter Renee Ruth, wife of Stephen Newell of Carlisle and his precious granddaughters whom he thought the world of, Riley Mae, Ellie Sue and Karis Cate.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, where friends will be received 10:30 AM to time of service. Interment with full military honors will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6th & Chestnut Sts, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Please call 717-272-4634 for further information or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.