Thomas Luke Reilly
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Luke Reilly

Lebanon - Thomas Luke Reilly, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Phyllis Schaak Reilly, whom he married September 9, 1972 and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage. Tom was born in Lebanon on October 3, 1934, son of the late Thomas L. and Martha M. Schriver Reilly.

He was a 1952 graduate of 1952 of Lebanon High School. Tom was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from the County of Lebanon as a property appraiser in the Assessment Dept. and had formerly worked for Hamilton Watch Co. in Lancaster and the CETA Program in Lebanon. Tom was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Lebanon having served in many capacities as an usher, acolyte, vestry, two search committees and power packs. He was a 50 year member of Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226, F&AM, Lebanon and was a past adviser to the DeMolay Boys division.

After retirement, he enjoyed many trips with his wife to baseball Spring Training in Florida and Arizona, always cheered on his favorite team "the Dodgers" and got to visit Dodger Stadium in 2015.

In addition to his wife Phyllis, Tom, is survived by his son Jason Thomas of Robesonia, his daughter Renee Ruth, wife of Stephen Newell of Carlisle and his precious granddaughters whom he thought the world of, Riley Mae, Ellie Sue and Karis Cate.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, where friends will be received 10:30 AM to time of service. Interment with full military honors will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6th & Chestnut Sts, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Please call 717-272-4634 for further information or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved