Thomas McCully
Grantville - Thomas Joseph McCully, 62, of Grantville passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020,in the Lebanon VA Medical Center after living with cancer for 19 years.
Born in Port Monmouth, NJ, on July 3, 1957, he was the son of the late Frank and Margaret Pede McCully.
Tom had worked in food service at Fort Indiantown Gap. He was a 1976 graduate of Milton Hershey High School. Tom enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown, and later transferred to active duty in the U.S. Air Force having served during the Gulf War. He was a member of the Sweet Arrow Rod & Gun Club, Lickdale; and the former Hershey Chocolatiers Drum & Bugle Corps where he met his wife. Tom was a dedicated volunteer with the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial of Newport News, VA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and . An outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anita M. Jones McCully, whom he married on October 2, 1982; his best buddy, his dachshund, Scooter; one brother, Robert McCully husband of Jean of Florida; one sister Helen Sutton wife of the late Gary Sutton of Port Monmouth, NJ; and multiple nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Jack.
A Celebration of Tom's life, and inurnment with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, will be held at a later date.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent in Tom's memory to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033; or to the , Capital Region, 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.
The family would like extend a very special acknowledgement to the Lebanon VA Medical Center for the exceptional care given to Tom throughout his illness.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020