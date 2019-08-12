|
|
Thomas R. Dealy, Jr.
Reading - Thomas R. Dealy, Jr, 63, of Reading, Pennsylvania, formerly of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away Thursday, August 8th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, Pennsylvania Tom was born in Lebanon,Pennsylvania on September 6, 1955, a son of Jacqueline Gross and the late Thomas R. Dealy, Sr. Tom graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy achieving the rank of Electronics Technician First Class and receiving an Honorable Discharge. After leaving the Navy, Tom was employed by the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station where he achieved GS-14 status. He was selected as the Civilian of the Year and received numerous performance awards. He retired from the DoD in January 2016. Tom enjoyed reading, music, poker, sports and spending time with family and friends. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees and Jets fan. He is survived by his loving wife Karen. In addition, he is also survived by his mother Jacqueline Gross of Lebanon, sister Kathryn Schools of Lebanon, Lynne Shultz of Florida, Susan Osberger of Ohio and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Miles Dealy.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 AM, from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc,. 1501 North 11th St., Reading. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019