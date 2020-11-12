1/
Thomas R. Zweier
1935 - 2020
Thomas R. Zweier

Lebanon - Thomas R. Zweier, 85, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was the husband of Marilyn (Lutz) Zweier.

Born in Lebanon on August 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Curtis J. Zweier and Marie (Horner) Zweier. Tom managed Zweier's Food Market in South Lebanon for almost five decades until retiring in 1997. He was an active member of Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary parish. He was a model train enthusiast, avid gardener, enjoyed screaming at the Philadelphia Eagles on TV, and loved fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Kevin M. Zweier and his wife, Susan; daughter, Debra Pierce and her husband Robert. Pre-deceased children are T. Scott Zweier and Doreen Zweier. Surviving grandchildren are Nathan S. Pierce, Stefan R. Pierce, Allyson A. Zweier and Owen S. Zweier. Surviving siblings are Nancy Marchi, John Zweier, Zonia Klein, Mary Ella Zweier, Elizabeth Green and Margaret Arnold.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18th at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name may be made to St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
