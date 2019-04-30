|
Thomas Ray "Tom" Knepp
Lebanon - Thomas Ray "Tom" Knepp, 64, of Lebanon passed away on April 28, 2019. He was the husband of Deb (Weaver) Knepp, with whom he celebrated 44 years in marriage.
Tom was born in Lewistown on July 22, 1954 to the late Boyd and Flora (Gross) Knepp. He had worked in law enforcement as a corrections officer. He had attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church. He enjoyed bird watching, gardening, visiting the Poconos, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Charles "Charlie" Knepp and his wife Amy, Douglas Knepp and his wife Lindsay, David Knepp, Tamara Knepp, Amanda Knepp, Elizabeth Knepp, Mark Knepp, Andrew Knepp, several grandchildren, and his siblings, Lorraine and her husband Bob Reese, Boyd Knepp and his wife Dollie, Donald Knepp, Kathy Arndt, Sharon Gustafson, and Jon Knepp and his wife Tammy.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 3:30 P.M. till 4:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , checks can be mailed to Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019