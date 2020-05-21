|
|
Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin
Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin, age 72, passed away April 30th, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana hospital after suffering a heart attack at the Mountain View Medical Nursing Home in White Sulphur Springs, Montana where Tommy had been a resident for several years.
Born January 7th, 1948 the 4th of 11 children to Ewart and Audrey (Seitzinger) Giffin in Wintersville, PA. Tommy attended Tulpehocken elementary school where he finished 6th grade in special education.
Tommy was employed by Harold and Renee Miller on their Dairy Farm in Tulpehocken Township for several years before retiring and then later moving to Montana with his sister, Deb in 2012.
He excelled in reading, enjoyed collecting matchbox cars, coloring and spending time with his family and friends. Everyone loved Tommy, he will be missed.
While waiting to be transferred from Mountain View Medical Nursing Home in White Sulphur Spring to Great Falls Cardiac Hospital, Tommy was excited about his helicopter ride……'that's our Tommy!!'
Tommy is survived by his brothers; John, Michael, Randall and sisters; Debra, Kathy, Sandra and many nieces and nephews.
Tommy was predeceased by his sister Judith and brother Donald.
Memorial Services will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020