Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Giffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin Obituary
Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin

Thomas Richard "Tommy" Giffin, age 72, passed away April 30th, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana hospital after suffering a heart attack at the Mountain View Medical Nursing Home in White Sulphur Springs, Montana where Tommy had been a resident for several years.

Born January 7th, 1948 the 4th of 11 children to Ewart and Audrey (Seitzinger) Giffin in Wintersville, PA. Tommy attended Tulpehocken elementary school where he finished 6th grade in special education.

Tommy was employed by Harold and Renee Miller on their Dairy Farm in Tulpehocken Township for several years before retiring and then later moving to Montana with his sister, Deb in 2012.

He excelled in reading, enjoyed collecting matchbox cars, coloring and spending time with his family and friends. Everyone loved Tommy, he will be missed.

While waiting to be transferred from Mountain View Medical Nursing Home in White Sulphur Spring to Great Falls Cardiac Hospital, Tommy was excited about his helicopter ride……'that's our Tommy!!'

Tommy is survived by his brothers; John, Michael, Randall and sisters; Debra, Kathy, Sandra and many nieces and nephews.

Tommy was predeceased by his sister Judith and brother Donald.

Memorial Services will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -