Thomas V. Quinn
Lebanon - Thomas V. Quinn, admired principal and teacher died on New Year's Day at 90. During a successful career in education that spanned over four decades (1950s-1980s), Tom earned the respect of several generations of Ebenezer Elementary School students, faculty and staff. He was know for his uncompromising integrity, strong work ethic, delightful sense of humor, kindness, compassion and commitment to family. The son of an Irish immigrant, Tom grew up in Keyser, West Virginia the youngest of six. He was a talented athlete who went on to be a stand out football player at Lebanon Valley College. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he returned to Lebanon to graduate from LVC and married his wife of over 50 years, the late Kathleen (Hummel) Quinn.
Tom is survived by a daughter and son-in-law; Kelly and Frank Driscoll of Boston, two grandsons; Francis Driscoll IV of Boston and Thomas Quinn Driscoll who along with his wife Audrey and their daughter Abigail Quinn Driscoll live in Anji, China. Tom was predeceased by a young beloved daughter, the late Maureen Quinn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held on Monday evening from 6-8 and Tuesday morning from 10-11 at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020