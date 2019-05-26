|
Thomas W. Weible, Jr.
Lebanon - Thomas W. Weible, Jr., 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. Thomas was the husband of Sandra (Schaak) Weible, with whom he celebrated 54 years in marriage.
Thomas was born in Lebanon on November 19, 1935 to the late Thomas W. Weible, Sr. and Sarah E. (Schaeffer) Weible. Thomas was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Lebanon Valley College and received his master's degree from Penn State University. He had taught English at Lebanon High School for 40 years and Speech at H.A.C.C. for 10 years. Thomas was a member of Kockenderfer United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School. He was a member of Lebanon County Education Honor Society, National Education Association, and PA State Education Association. He enjoyed Shakespeare, cross stitch, swimming, and drawing/painting. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Sarae.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kristin K. and her husband Ralph Heister of Lebanon, Kendra K. Weible of Morgantown, three grandchildren, Jessica Heister, Susannah Heister, Emma Heister, and his sisters, Arlene Byle, Joanne Spalding, and Catherine Kaylor. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Schiavoni, and Patricia Pantelich.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Lebanon High School, 1000 S. 8th Street, Lebanon. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kochenderfer United Methodist Church, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019