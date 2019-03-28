|
Tiffany L. Bare
Lebanon - Tiffany L. Bare, 46, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 after fighting cancer with great courage and strength. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert T. Bare, with whom she spent 17 years in marriage.
Tiffany was born in Lebanon on January 6, 1973 to John Emrich of Lebanon, and Brenda (Schell) Peters of Lebanon. Tiffany obtained her master's degree from Penn State, Harrisburg, and was a K4 teacher at Northwest Elementary School for 20 years. She was a member of Fairland Brethren in Christ Church in Cleona. She was also a member of The Lebanon County Educational Honor Society and Delta Kappa Gamma for Women Educators. She enjoyed scrapbooking and traveling to Atlantic City for the Track and Field Conferences, the beach and the mountains. She loved spending time with her sons, friends, family and always looked forward to family game night. Tiffany will be remembered by those members of the Cedar Crest Track and Field Team as always being inspirational.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a step-son Matthew Bare, US Air Force, stationed in Italy, a son Zachary Bare, of Lebanon, father-in-law, Hershey Bare, mother-in-law, Mary Ann Bare, brother-in-law, Mike Bare, sister-in-law, Linda Bare, Aunt Shirley Herr, and her cousin Christina Herr.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11AM at South Lebanon Community Church, formerly Midway Church of the Brethren, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM and on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. Both visitations will be at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon Valley Rails to Trails, PO Box 2043, Cleona, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019