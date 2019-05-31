|
Tillie E. Krall
Ephrata - Tillie E. (Katzaman) Krall, 95, formerly of Schoeneck, died on May 24, 2019, at Fairmount Retirement Community, Ephrata.
She was born on December 2, 1923, the daughter of Samuel and Annie (Eberly) Katzaman. Tillie was preceded in death by her husband, Leon B. Krall who passed away December 23, 2003. She is survived by daughters, Betty, wife of the late Clarence J. Saul, Newmanstown; Joyce, wife of Donald Binner, Schaefferstown; Peggy, wife of Michael Layser, Richland; Linda, wife of Terry Lengel, Lebanon; Suzanne, wife of Richard Wartluft, Myerstown; and son, L. Robert Krall, husband of Gail, Mt. Joy. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Patsy, wife of Gerald Ault, Myerstown, life-long friend, Mary Sechrist, Schaefferstown, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tillie was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Tillie was employed by Binner Associates, Van Heusen Shirt, and Saul Printing Company. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Millbach. She was a member of the Richland/Newmanstown Woman's Club and the Richland Ladies Auxiliary. Tillie was an avid reader. She enjoyed yard sales, playing cards and bingo, and she loved her constant companion, Sammy, her dog.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019