Timothy G. "Tim" McLaughlin
Lebanon - Timothy G. "Tim" McLaughlin, 71, of Lebanon, died Saturday April 4, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the loving husband of Ginny Lewis-McLaughlin.
Born in Lebanon on April 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Earl and Christine (Rudegeair) McLaughlin. Tim graduated from Cedar Crest High School with the class of 1967. He was an electrician for over 50 years affiliated with IBEW Local Union 143. Tim was proud of his family and Irish heritage. His interests were sports, traveling and eating; there was not a cooked meal that he did not savor. Tim played semi-pro football with the Lebanon Rams and the Schuylkill County Coal Crackers. He had the pleasure of coaching his three sons with the CQM youth football team. Tim was also a former assistant chief at Mt. Gretna Volunteer Fire Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Casey McLaughlin, husband of Jennifer of State College, Brian McLaughlin of West Chester, Kyle McLaughlin, husband of Nellie Tran-McLaughlin of Mount Gretna, step-children Michelle Lewis of Lebanon and Craig Lewis of Philadelphia; grandson Alec McLaughlin, step-grandchildren Nichole Weaver, Mitchell Weaver, Jacob Weaver; and sister Susan Murray, wife of Patrick of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Patrick McLaughlin, and step-mother Erma McLaughlin.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Mt. Gretna Fire Co. PO Box 177, Mt. Gretna, PA 17064 or to the Falcon Youth Football Assoc. 1451 Quentin Road Ste 400 Box 118 Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020