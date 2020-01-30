Services
Lebanon - Timothy J. Seiler, 52 of Lebanon, passed away in Wellspan York Hospital on January 26, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on March 28, 1967, a son of the late Rodger B. and Eleanor M. (Massar) Seiler. Mr. Seiler was most recently employed by Lowe's. Surviving is his son: Timothy Seiler of Lebanon; sister: Patty, wife of Bill McCorkel, Lebanon; brothers: Rodger A, husband of Deb Seiler, Denver, PA; Robert M, husband of Melinda Seiler, Lebanon; nieces: Melissa Brandt and Heather Berkheiser; His faithful canine companion Molly. A memorial service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc, 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30AM with a visitation from 10:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Timothy's memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
