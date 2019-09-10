|
Timothy Michael Weiler
Newmanstown - Timothy Michael Weiler, 38, of Newmanstown, passed away in his home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with a rare diagnosis of Amyloidosis. He was the loving husband of Kendra L. Kauffman Weiler with whom he was married to for 10 years. He was born in Lebanon on October 31, 1980, a son of James L. and Patricia A. Swanger Weiler of Newmanstown. Tim worked for 8 years at Arconic Mill Products in Lancaster as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and loved to roller skate with his two children and always having a beer with the guys. He loved to laugh and had an infectious smile. He was a member of the Goodwill Fire Co. in Myerstown and the Tamarack Sportsman Club in Clinton Co. Tim was a graduate of ELCO High School, Class of 1999. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are children, Lilyanna Weiler and Travis Weiler; sister, Michelle Weiler of Newmanstown; two grandmothers, Christine Swanger of Newmanstown and Edna John of Ephrata. Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13th at 12:00 Noon in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter Street, Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019