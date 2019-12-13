Resources
Timothy R. Hugendubler

Lebanon - Timothy R. Hugendubler, 63, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Wendy S. Blimline Hugendubler. On October 21st, they celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Born in Hershey on July 3, 1956, he was the son of the late Larry and Nancy Gibson Hugendubler. He loved the Eagles and the Phillies and enjoyed going on bus trips with his wife and especially barbequing for his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Timothy R. Hugendubler, II and his companion Amanda Sics of Lebanon; his daughter Jessica M. Hugendubler of Lebanon; brothers Terry L. Gibson of KY and Todd A. Hugendubler of Lebanon; sister Tina M. Allen of Palmyra and three grandchildren Dantay, Dominic and Devon.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
