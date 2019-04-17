|
Timothy W. Dubble
Schaefferstown - Timothy W. Dubble, 70, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019. He was born in Lebanon, March 18, 1949 the son of the late Wayne H. and Dorothy Hazel Messner Dubble. Timothy enjoyed hunting, hiking, NHRA and the mountains. He also enjoyed riding his snowmobile and four wheeler and working on machinery, and enjoyed old tractors. He is survived by his brother Gary Dubble and wife Sherry, his sister Jeanie Brandt and husband Elmer and nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his sister Sandy Gassert. A memorial service will be held Monday April 22, 2019 at Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown, PA at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Heidelberg Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019