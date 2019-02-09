|
|
Titus Z. Nolt
Myerstown - Titus Z. Nolt, 90, of Myerstown, PA, passed away in his home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was the husband of Martha K. Buckwalter Nolt. He was born in West Earl Township, Lancaster County on October 19, 1928, a son of the late Rufus and Lizzie Zimmerman Nolt. Titus was a retired farmer and excavator. He was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Clair Nolt and wife Elva of Myerstown; Harlan Nolt and wife Fern of Richland; Erma Good and husband Howard of Narvon; Jane Stauffer and husband Daniel of Ephrata; Pauline Shirk and husband Clair of Mio, MI; Marie Martin of Newmanstown; 41 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Martin Nolt of Manitoba; Rufus Nolt of Lititz; John Nolt and wife Vera of Lititz; Lloyd Nolt and wife Reba of Lititz; sisters, Etta Hoover of Myerstown; Lizzie Gingrich and husband David of Lititz; Lena Martin and husband Carl of Ephrata; Emma Martin of Lititz; Miriam Oberholtzer and husband Nathan of Denver; Mabel Hoover and husband Raymond of East Earl; Anna Mae Hoover and husband Enos of New Holland; Nora Burkholder and husband Carl of Seneca Falls, NY. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Nolt; son in law, Jason Martin; great grandson, Galen Nolt. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019