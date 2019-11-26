|
|
In Loving Memory of
Todd A. Graby
Who went home to our Lord nine years ago on November 30, 2010
Nine years have come and gone to this very day,
But, our hearts are no longer so heavy
As we continue to pray.
For peace and grace have overcome.
The choice of joy, the weight of some.
You are always near in heart and mind,
Leaving the spirit of faith for others to find.
A glance at your children all grown,
Keeps that special part for all to be shown.
We will forever miss you,
However, one day we will mount up with wings
Like eagles all anew.
Filled with love, peace and joy
To be altogether in our heavenly home.
Where God has given you the freedom to roam.
Until that day, we hold you close,
With the loving memories, we cherish the most!
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS…
Julie, Brandon, Brooke & Family
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019