Todd M. "Ladd" Meyerhoffer
Lebanon - Todd M. "Ladd" Meyerhoffer, 58 of Lebanon died Wednesday, July 18, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. Born on January 14, 1961 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Robert E. Meyerhoffer and Daisy Vragovich Bechtel. Todd graduated from Cedar Crest High School and attended Penn State Tech studying carpentry.
Todd worked for Bayer Corporation until his illness. He formerly worked for Johnson & Johnson. Todd loved to play and watch hockey, especially the Hershey Bears and the Washington Capitals. He enjoyed music and playing the drums.
Todd will be missed by his son, C. Tyler husband of Janice Meyerhoffer of Lancaster; his mother, Daisy Bechtel of Lebanon; brothers, Randy L. Meyerhoffer of Lancaster and Curt L. Meyerhoffer of Lebanon. He is also survived by his nieces, Bobbi Jo, Nichole and Samantha and nephews, Ryan and Kaden.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Todd's funeral services on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2PM from the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 890 Isabel Drive (next to Quentin Circle), Lebanon. Friends will be received on Monday from Noon until 2PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Todd's memory to Hershey Bears Booster Club, PO Box 15, Hershey, PA 17003. For other information, please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 20, 2019