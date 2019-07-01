Resources
Tony Elbert Hurley


1955 - 2019
Tony Elbert Hurley Obituary
Tony Elbert Hurley

Lebanon - Tony Elbert Hurley, 63, of Lebanon passed away on June 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born November 18, 1955 in Greenville, TN he was a son of Mildred P. Brown (Stepfather, Earl L. Brown, Jr.) of Wichita Falls, TX and the late Elmer L. Hurley.

Tony was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict and he worked for Tru-Green Lawncare Company prior to his illness.

In addition to his mother Mildred and stepfather Earl he is survived by two daughters, Allison Hurley of Lebanon, PA and Annie Martin of Pauldina, OH; four brothers, Elmer Hurley of Athens, OH, Peter Walker of Wichita Falls, TX, Earl L. Brown, III of Lebanon, PA, and Frank Brown of Reading, PA; five sisters, Kimberly Devereaux, of Phoenixville, PA, Nancy Carter of Electra, TX, Terri Collins of Hamburg, PA, Sheri Schappell of Hamburg and Mary Cummings of Frystown, PA; four nephews, Gage Brown of Lebanon, PA, Abraham Brown of Reading, PA, Charlie Hurley of Mt. Joy, PA, and Michael Hurley of Harrisburg, PA, and a niece, Tawnia Brown of Lebanon, PA

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 1, 2019
