Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Jonestown - Tracy L. Hastings, 53, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home, after a courageous 15-year battle with melanoma.

Born in Virginia Beach, VA on May 18, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Dannie Hastings and Jill Prouty Bernheisel. For 17 years she worked for Hershey Foods and she was also a Licensed Cosmetologist. Known for being the family hairstylist she also enjoyed fishing, animals, the outdoors and especially spending time with her family. Tracy graduated in 1985 from Northern Lebanon.

Tracy felt her greatest role in life was mother and she is survived by her sons Chad S. Hastings and his companion Amanda Yordy of Middletown and Glenn R. Meyer of Harrisburg; daughter Angela A. Adams of Palmyra; brother Derek Hastings and wife, Sue of Jonestown; sisters Lisa Hastings of Jonestown, Tara Bernheisel of Jarvisburg, NC and Jill Savini of Annville; grandchildren Cooper, Elliot, Oliver and Kellin; and step-father Walter Bernheisel of Jonestown. Tracy also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she adored as well as many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Paige Hastings and a brother Duane R. Hastings.

Tracy will be remembered for her ability to smile and remain positive no matter what the circumstances. Her battle with cancer will continue to inspire all those who knew her. Despite life's challenges Tracy was fiercely independent, excessively kind and always chose to laugh rather than cry.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray some of the cost.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
