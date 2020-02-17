|
Tracy W. Smith
Myerstown - Tracy W. Smith, 54, of Myerstown, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Marlisa K. (Wetzel) Smith. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on June 22.
Born in Reading on March 26, 1965, he was the son of Donald W. and Lila E. (Watt) Smith.
A 1984 Graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, Tracy received his auctioneers license from Reading Area Community College. He was a welder for Dana Corporation and worked for Wengers of Myerstown.
Tracy was a member of Mt. Aetna Fire Co. He enjoyed yard sales and flea markets.
Tracy is survived by sons, Jess R. Smith & Joshua W. Smith; grandchildren, Austin R. Weiss, Maria R. Smith, Priscilla J. Smith, & Valli A. Smith; father-in-law, Richard Wetzel; niece, Jill Carpenter; nephews, Matthew & Daniel Garloff.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Jean Smith, and his mother-in-law, Kathryn Wetzel.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Tri-County Worship Center, P.O. Box 379 Bethel, PA 19507.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020