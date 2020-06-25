Twila I. GerberichJonestown - Twila I. Gerberich, 100, of Jonestown, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Harrisburg. She was the last of her immediate family.Born in Rural Valley, Armstrong County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Ruby Robb Cessna. She was a member of St. Jacob's Kimmerling's Church, Lebanon. Twila enjoyed patchwork quilting and tending to her flowers in her yard.She is survived by sons Albert L. Gerberich of Annville and Lloyd husband of Karen Gerberich of Cleona; daughter Joyce I. Winters of Jonestown; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Doris J. Walmer.Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Burial will be private at St. Jacob's Kimmerling's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Kimmerling's Church, 1 St. Jacob's Dr., Lebanon, PA 17046.