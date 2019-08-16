|
V. Rita "Fritzie" Goe
Lebanon - V. Rita "Fritzie" Goe, 82, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Thursday, September 24, 1936 to the late J. Fred Heilman and Velma Heilman nee Bonner in Lebanon. She worked as a secretary for the VA Hospital and Indiantown Gap and was also a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in the 1950's. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are daughter Megan E. Castor; son Sean spouse of Jeanne Goe; grandchildren Abbey Castor, Stephanie Castor, Courtney Goe, Emily Reeher; great grandchildren Madison Reeher and Morgan Reeher; brother Rick Heilman. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to - Greater PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Avenue Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019