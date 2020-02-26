Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church
116 E. Weidman St.,
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church
116 E. Weidman St.
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Vassilios Haitos Obituary
Vassilios Haitos

Lebanon, PA - Vassilios Haitos, 89, Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Haitos. He was born in Patra, Greece on August 17, 1930 and immigrated to American in 1947. Soon after his arrival, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corporation and was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill. Surviving are sons: Mike Haitos and his wife Susan, Mt. Gretna and Nick Haitos and his wife Karen, Lebanon. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alexander Haitos and wife Deb, Anna Haitos, Austin Haitos, Alicia Haitos as well as a sister: Helen Karanikas. Funeral services will on Friday at 11:00 am from the Holy Resurrection of Christ Serbian Orthodox Church, 116 E. Weidman St., Lebanon, PA 17046 where a viewing will be held for 10:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be made in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
