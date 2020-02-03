|
Velma T. Breidegam
Campbelltown - Velma T. Breidegam, 88, of Campbelltown, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Edris) Brown.
For a number of years Velma worked as a manager of Breidegam's Furniture. Her full time job was taking good care of her home and family. Velma was a long time member of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren in Hershey. She had a love of country and gospel music, especially in concert. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Campbelltown Fire Company. She will be fondly remembered as a loving Grandma and Nana.
Velma is survived by her four children: Beverly Breidegam, Rodney Breidegam & wife Donna, Crystal Miley & husband Gary, Tracy Dancause, and a granddaughter whom she raised, Shauna Dowdrick & husband Michael, as well as five additional grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kathy.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Spring Creek Cemetery, Hershey. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra. Condolences and memories may be shared at
www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Campbelltown Fire Company, 2818 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020