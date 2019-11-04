|
Venice "V" Carl Gacono
Annville - June 6, 1929- November 1, 2019
Husband. Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Lt. Colonel in the US Army, Mason, Salesman, and so much more!
An Annville resident since 1950, Carl was born in Wildwood, NJ to Eleanor Lindholm Gacono and Venazio Gacono. He married his beloved Mary Jane Bowman on June 24, 1950 and was by her side when she passed on March 10, 2019 after 68 years of marriage. They have 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Their son, Jeffrey S. Gacono, went before them on January 20, 2017. Carl & Mary Jane opened their home to exchange students from around the world who also became part of their forever family.
Carl was a man who saw the best in everyone. He encouraged you to strive to be the best you could be - cheering you on along the way. He never stopped wanting to learn about anything and everything (except home projects or yard work). He was a talker. He was a wealth of information and could converse with anyone about almost anything.
Above all else - HE LOVED! He loved his wife. He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved and had the utmost respect for the military. He loved his church and his God. And he loved his life. He and Mary Jane started the Annville Memorial Day Parade 29 years ago. They also started Santa's arrival at the Allen Theatre, and Annville's Tree Lighting 20 years ago. He was always thankful for all he had and believed it was important to give back to others and to his community.
Carl was the kind of man the world could use more of. Always smiling, upbeat and positive. He worked hard and took nothing for granted. Carl was a man of integrity and for that we were blessed and thankful for the opportunity to share our lives with him. He will be missed by many.
"Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching." CS Lewis
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC - Visitation will take place on Friday, November 8, 9:30am-11:00am at Christ United Church of Christ Church, 200 S. White Oak St., Annville followed by a service in the sanctuary at 11:00am. AND A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1:30-4:30pm at the Annville American Legion, 35 S. Manheim St., Annville.
A private interment with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
*In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ACAC (Annville Community Activities Committee) a non-profit which supports the Annville Memorial Day Parade, Santa's Arrival at the Allen Theatre, and the Annville Tree Lighting. All three community events founded by Carl & Mary Jane Gacono. Donations can be mailed to 50 W. Main St., Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019