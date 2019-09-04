|
Vera M. Hoffman
Myerstown - Vera M. Hoffman, 95, of Myerstown, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Robert H. Hoffman, who died August 1, 1997.
Born in Bethel on November 15, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Elizabeth (Price) Bashore.
A member of Myerstown Church Of The Brethren, Vera worked at Bernville Wire Manufacturing for over five years.
She is survived by sons, James, husband of Rebecca Hoffman, of Myerstown, Brian, husband of Sharon Hoffman, of Myerstown; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Anspach; sons, Terry and Craig Hoffman; sisters, Stella Brandt, Edna Wolfe, Emma Phillipy, Verna Miller, Helen Bashore, and Cora Bashore; and brothers, Russell, Arthur, Naum, Roy, and Lester Bashore.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Tulpehocken Cemetery, Richland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland, PA 17087.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019