|
|
Vergil Huffman
Vergil L. Huffman, 85, of Palmyra, went to be with Jesus surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lebanon. Born, February 14, 1934 in Franklin, WV, he was the son of the late Gordon D. and Calcie M. (Harman) Huffman. He was married 62 years to Donna (Stark) Huffman.
Vergil greatly enjoyed his family and his dogs. He was employed by Cleaver Brooks in Lebanon until retirement and helped run his family's farm in Grantville. He was a car enthusiast.
In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by two daughters: Debra Martin and husband Keith and Susan Gookin and husband Todd, Five grandchildren, Laura Ashley Martin and husband, Jonathan Menz, Jordan Martin, Molly Martin, Avery Gookin, Cullen Gookin and two Great Granddaughters. Surviving Sisters include, Maxine Betzler, Bonnie Ziegler, Ruby Rineman, Brother, Estyle Huffman and many nieces and nephews.
Siblings, Garth Huffman, Beatrice Thompson, Gerald Huffman, Harman Huffman and Kathlean Huffman all predeceased Vergil.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vergil's memory may be made to GracePoint Church, Palmyra, PA. Memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019