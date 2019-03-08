|
Verna (Ziegler) Kwiatkowski
Croton, NY - Verna (Ziegler) Kwiatkowski, 85, went to be with the Lord she loved and served faithfully on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Born in Annville, PA on April 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Hicks) Ziegler. Verna graduated from Millersville State Teachers College in 1955. On June 15, 1957, she married Leo J. Kwiatkowski of Taylor, PA. A common faith in God through Jesus Christ drew them together; that same faith sustained them through over sixty years of marriage.
Verna's work almost always involved some form of teaching, all of which she enjoyed: elementary school, music (accordion & piano), Bible studies, and pastor of the Community Church of Yorktown (NY).
Shortly after her retirement in 2000, she began to notice signs of a neurological disorder diagnosed as Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS). For the past 13 years she resided at Sky View Health Care Center in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The family is grateful for all who joined her in her journey and encouraged her along the way.
Verna always enjoyed writing, and has left behind a large volume of writings as her legacy (vernakwiatkowski.com). Her more recent writings were focused on the topics of aging, dying, and Heaven, where "the best is yet to be!"
Besides her parents, Verna was predeceased by her brother Harold.
She is survived by her husband Leo J. of Peekskill, NY; her children, George (Janet) of Yorktown, NY, David (Dana) of Clemmons, NC, MaryBeth (Charles) Dyer of Hamilton, MA, Marty (Ed) Ford of Indian Lake, NY and Paul (Brandi) of Arvada, CO; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother Bob (Esther) Ziegler of Frederick, MD, and sister-in-law Anita Ziegler of Palmyra, PA; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and an immense group of dear (some lifelong) friends.
A celebration of Verna's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10 at Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003. Burial will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Verna's memory to some of her favorite charities: Women's Opportunity Fund (https://opportunity.org); The ALS Association (http://als.org); Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org/donate/); or Christians for Biblical Equality (https://cbeinternational.salsalabs.org/supportcbe/index.html).
"Well done, good and faithful servant! Welcome Home!"
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019